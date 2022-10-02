Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Major Changes To His Top 6 Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit.

Last week Kirk Herbstreit had the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan. This week he had a major change to his top six, with one new team entering the fold.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new top four with a notable change at the top. Ohio State and Alabama have jumped over Georgia into first and second place respectively while the Bulldogs fall to third. Michigan remains at fourth.

There was a big change to his next two as well. The Oklahoma State Cowboys have replaced USC to join Clemson in the back of his top six.

USC notched an easy win over lowly Arizona State yesterday, while Oklahoma State proved that they're no fluke team with a big win over rival Baylor in Waco in a rematch of last year's Big 12 Championship Game.

Moving Georgia from first to third might infuriate fans down in Athens, but for most fans it's a deserved drop. Last night at Faurot Field they needed all the way until the fourth quarter to get their first lead of the game against Missouri.

Much like Alabama's close call against Texas a few weeks ago, Georgia is being made to pay for looking so vulnerable.

It's probably going to take Georgia a few weeks before they look trustworthy again as their next two games are against Auburn and Vanderbilt. They don't play a team that's currently ranked until November 5 against Tennessee.

What do you think about Kirk Herbstreit's top 6 ranking?