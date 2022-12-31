Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Pick For Michigan-TCU Game

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

It's always tough for a true Buckeye to ride with "That Team Up North" but even ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit can't deny that Michigan should run away with Saturday's bowl game vs. TCU.

On "College GameDay's" pregame show, it was a clean sweep across the board when it came to the gang's picks. As Desmond, Herbie, McAfee and Lee Corso all picked the Wolverines to win and advance to the national championship.

Fans also agreed with the "GameDay" analysts, with 63% of the vote going to Michigan winning.

With how Michigan's looked all season, its hard to imagine Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines not at least taking care of business against the three-seeded Horned Frogs.

But TCU isn't an opponent you can simply just look past, with Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan at quarterback and a team that's hungry to rep the Big-12 on the sport's biggest stage.