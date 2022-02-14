Kirk Herbstreit Reveals The Best Part About ‘College GameDay’

Kirk Herbstreit has been a staple on ESPN’s “College GameDay” for what will soon be 27 years.

During a recent appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” the former Ohio State quarterback and college football analyst explained what makes every “GameDay” Saturday so special all these seasons later.

“What’s great about college GameDay, and it’ll be 27 years next year for me, is it never gets old,” Herbstreit explained.

“Like, the stories constantly change. Players are constantly moving – and now with the portal they’re leaving and going to different schools. So, it’s not like you’re covering the same story over and over and over. For me, I love that. I love how it changes.”

“The one thing that remains the same is the passion is there every single week,” Herbstreit continued. “No matter where you go. I don’t take that for granted at all covering that sport.”

Herby’s been an integral part of “College GameDay” and its success, along with 86-year-old Lee Corso.

Hosts have changed over the years, but Herbstreit, Corso, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis have one of the best rapports in college football programming.