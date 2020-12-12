Kirk Herbstreit Says Ohio State Needs To Root For 1 Team

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes that there’s one scenario in which Ohio State misses out on the College Football Playoff (assuming the Buckeyes beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend, of course).

That scenario:

No. 1 Alabama loses to Florida

No. 2 Notre Dame loses to Clemson

If that happens, Herbstreit believes that Ohio State will be left out, even if the Buckeyes are 6-0 with a Big Ten championship.

So, Herbstreit thinks that Ohio State needs to become “huge” fans of one program.

“I think Ohio State needs to become huge Alabama fans,” the ESPN College GameDay host said on Saturday morning.

The logic is there. If Alabama beats Florida, the argument for the SEC getting two teams into the playoff pretty much goes away. Yes, Texas A&M will still be sitting there with one loss, but it’s difficult to imagine the Aggies making it in after getting thumped by Alabama earlier this year.

The SEC probably would get two teams if Alabama loses to Florida, though. The committee isn’t going to leave a one-loss Crimson Tide team out and the Gators would essentially clinch a berth with an SEC championship.

So, Buckeye Nation, get your Crimson Tide pom-poms out next weekend. You need Alabama to defeat Florida in the SEC Championship Game.