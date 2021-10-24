Kirk Herbstreit Shared Tough Personal News Sunday Morning

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wouldn’t be the man he is today without the coaches he played for over the course of his career.

Unfortunately, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst had to say goodbye to one of his old coaches.

Herbstreit announced on Sunday morning that his high school football coach, Bob Gregg, has passed away.

“Tough news this am. Just found out my HS coach Bob Gregg passed away at 88. Coach was a legend on the field but so much more. He was TOUGH-DEMANDING-at times intimidating. But he taught us about TEAM-HARD WORK-PERSEVERANCE & SACRIFICE. Blessed to have him in my life! RIP Coach,” he tweeted.

Tough news this am.

Just found out my HS coach Bob Gregg passed away at 88. Coach was a legend on the field but so much more.

He was TOUGH-DEMANDING-at times intimidating. But he taught us about TEAM-HARD WORK-PERSEVERANCE & SACRIFICE.

Blessed to have him in my life! RIP Coach 🙏🏼 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 24, 2021

Herbstreit played at Centerville High School in Ohio. He was the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in high school. Herbstreit also played basketball and baseball growing up.

The Ohio native went on to play quarterback for the Buckeyes, before becoming a sports broadcasting star.

It’s clear that Coach Gregg had a major impact on Herbstreit becoming the successful man that he is today.

Rest in peace, coach.