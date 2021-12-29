Kirk Herbstreit Shares His Feelings On Broadcasting Legend John Madden

There isn’t a person in the football world that wasn’t touched by the passing of John Madden. On Tuesday night, ESPN “College GameDay” analyst shared his condolences to the Madden family. As well as some fond memories he had of the legendary broadcaster and coach.

“So sad to hear this,” Herbstreit tweeted. “Such a fan of his-Growing up in my era it was Pat Summerall & John Madden on Sunday.”

He continued, “No matter who your team was-changed the game of how football games were broadcasted. Legend as a coach and a broadcaster-My thoughts & prayers with his family & friends.”

The game of football lost a great one on Tuesday. The incomparable John Madden died at the age of 85, after decades of service to the sport. It’s hard to quantify his impact. It was so immense.

Madden coached the iconic Oakland Raiders of the 1970’s, before eventually transitioning into broadcasting. In so doing, he became arguably the greatest color analyst to ever set foot in the booth. And he eventually carried that excellence into the video game space.

His influence on the game can’t be overstated. He was a true one-of-one.

While he’s no longer with us. John Madden’s impact can be felt in every football telecast and every sports show. From the production meetings before broadcasts to the first down line on TV screens.