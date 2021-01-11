Kirk Herbstreit Shares His Thoughts On Justin Fields, NFL

There were never any doubts that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields would make it to the next level. But, his outstanding, record-breaking performance in this year’s Sugar Bowl saw his NFL draft stock skyrocket even higher.

In the Buckeyes’ 49-28 blowout win over Clemson, Fields threw 22/28 for 385 yards and six touchdowns after taking a brutal hit to the ribs early in the game. With the national championship game set to take place on Monday night, the OSU QB has one more chance to prove himself as an NFL-level talent.

On a Sunday morning edition of ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on Justin Field’s rising draft stock. The college football analyst sited Fields’ execution and decision making through pressure and pain as clear indicators that he’s ready for the next level.

“I think, coming into the Clemson game, there were doubts,” Herbstreit said. “Coming into the season, there was Trevor Lawrence and then I think there was a good look at Justin Fields being that next guy. I think he reminded people of who he could be at the next level with his decision-making — not just the arm strength and battling through pain. But I think the throws that he made — I mean, look at the throw downfield, he’s throwing it 65 yards right on a line in a spot, right where his receiver can make a play. I think he’s special.

“If you go by the Clemson game and what he showed, I think he really took it as a personal, 1-on-1 challenge — his chance to show everybody that he can play against Trevor Lawrence — and he had his best game of his career. So it’s an area that he’s really worked hard to improve. But you cannot argue at 6-3, 225 the athletic ability to create when things are off schedule. I think he’ll be a great pro. I think it’s just a matter of him finding the (right fit) or the system picking his skillset to fit into what they’d like to do.”

Just like any young quarterback, Justin Fields needs to find the right fit at the next level.

With Trevor Lawrence almost certainly going No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the next team up with a chance to draft Fields is the New York Jets with No. 2.

Maybe the Ohio State QB can endear himself to an NFL suitor when his team takes on No. 1 Alabama in the national title game at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.