Kirk Herbstreit Names ‘Terrible’ Problem With Sports Broadcasts

With fans starting to return to arenas in massive numbers, sporting events are finally returning to normal. But for Kirk Herbstreit, the product on television still isn’t doing the best job at capturing the in-house energy.

The ESPN college football analyst was among those watching Game 1 of the Eastern Conference NHL series between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The hometown Bruins scored three goals in the final period to capture a 5-2 victory in front of a raucous crowd at TD Garden in Boston.

However, Herbstreit, who was watching the game on television, pointed out that the sound of the crowd in the arena wasn’t coming through fully on the broadcast. He went on to call the audio at sporting events since fans have returned “terrible” and called upon networks to make some changes moving forward.

“GUARANTEED the Garden is LOUDER than we’re hearing on TV. This post Covid audio at sporting events is TERRIBLE. Give us the CROWD!!! Need the juice. Let’s go!” Herbstreit tweeted over the weekend.

GUARANTEED the Garden is LOUDER than we’re hearing on TV. This post Covid audio at sporting events is TERRIBLE. Give us the CROWD!!!

Need the juice. Let’s go! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 30, 2021

Herbstreit isn’t the first to mention that broadcasts have struggled to navigate fans returning to arenas. Many broadcast teams have stayed remote as well, making it difficult for an ideal sound balance to come through.

Hearing nearly full arenas has been one of the best parts about this year’s NHL and NBA playoffs. Atmospheres at places like TD Garden and Madison Square Garden have reminded those watching on TV how important in-person fans can be to the overall event experience.

Hopefully, the television broadcasts can return to normal soon as stadiums and arenas continue to reach full capacity in the coming weeks and months.