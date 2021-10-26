The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kirk Herbstreit Thinks 1 CFB Coach Would Be “Interesting Hire” For USC

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the set.CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rumors surrounding the job search at USC have been swirling ever since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired last month.

There have been plenty of high-profile names discussed as potential hires, and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit added another to that list on Tuesday.

According to Herbstreit, the Trojans should reach out to Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

“I think Brian Kelly would be an interesting hire,” he said on SiriusXM. “If I were USC, I might knock on his door.”

Herbstreit then added that he’s not sure Kelly would want to leave his current job with the Fighting Irish, but it’s “worth asking” for the USC program.

Kelly got a first-hand look at the Trojans this past weekend as his No. 11 ranked Notre Dame squad took down USC 31-16.

The Southern California program is struggling under interim head coach Donte Williams with a 3-4 record. Meanwhile, Kelly has his team off to a 6-1 start — falling only to now-No. 2 ranked Cincinnati. Herbstreit also mentioned Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell as a top choice for the USC job.

Penn State’s James Franklin and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell have been named potential favorites as well. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin denied any interest in considering the job earlier today.

With many of the potential coaching hires experiencing some significant success at their own big-time programs, USC AD Mike Bohn may have his work cut out for him this offseason.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.