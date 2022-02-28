Will we see Kirk Herbstreit calling both college football and NFL games next season?

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon is targeting Herbstreit for its Thursday night football analyst role.

Amazon reportedly made swings at Troy Aikman and Sean McVay, though the former is reportedly heading to ESPN, while the latter is staying in coaching.

So, Herbstreit is up next. According to the report, his ESPN contract would allow for him to call NFL games for someone else.

Now, The Post has learned, Amazon is eyeing the biggest analyst in college football, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, for its lead NFL Thursday night game analyst spot. Herbstreit is the analyst ESPN’s iconic College GameDay show revolves around and he is the network’s No. 1 college game analyst, including calling the national championship. While Herbstreit is under contract with ESPN for around $6-plus million per year, sources have told The Post that the way his deal is written he would be allowed to do the NFL with another entity, while continuing on college for ESPN.

The sports media world isn’t sure what to make of this.

The Big Lead believes it could be a contract play by Herbstreit.

Herbstreit reportedly makes $6 million a year for his role as ESPN’s leading college football analyst. That’s $12 million less than what Aikman will reportedly make from ESPN. While college analysts make less than NFL ones based on advertising revenue, it’s easy to imagine Herbstreit and his agent looking at what Aikman makes with desirous eyes, especially when you consider how critical Herbstreit is to all elements of ESPN’s college coverage.

However, Herbstreit has called some NFL games in the past. While his true love is undoubtedly college football, perhaps he would be interested in a new challenge.

Here is ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Kirk Herbstreit breaking down the selection of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/Ztu9vdK9jo — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 24, 2022

Pat McAfee floated the possibility of Herbstreit landing an NFL commentator job last week.

I know @KirkHerbstreit loves College Football BUT.. he should be in the mix for these NFL commentator jobs#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/oZI3xvONDM — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2022

Will we see Herbstreit doing both college football and the NFL in 2022?