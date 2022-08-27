Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said.

"Remember they were 3-9 last year, all nine losses within one possession. They found ways to lose games. I think Scott Frost can have a great year with Casey Thompson at quarterback."

Well, Nebraska fell in its first game of the season and fans are letting Herbie have it.

"I’m old enough to remember when Kirk Herbstreit picked Nebraska to go to the Big 10 Championship game," one fan joked.

"Kirk Herbstreit had Nebraska winning the Big Ten West this morning," one fan said.

"Remember this morning when Kirk Herbstreit picked Nebraska to win the Big 10 West?" another fan said.

It's not the best start for the Huskers.