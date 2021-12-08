Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Luke Fickell’s Job Decision

Luke Fickell was one of the most sought after coaching candidates in college football, but ultimately decided to stay in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit hypothesized why Fickell chose to stay with the Bearcats when he could’ve had the pick of the litter. Telling The Dan Patrick Show, “In Luke Fickell’s case, he was so locked in on what his team was trying to do.”

“I think ultimately he could have had his choices of USC, of LSU, of Notre Dame, potentially Oklahoma,” Herbstreit said. “And he was so focused on what his team was doing, he was letting [agent] Jimmy Sexton know, ‘Listen, man, I don’t want to go there.’ Well, you’re gonna miss out on this job. OK.”

He continued, “In today’s day and age, you got to really respect [what Luke Fickell did]. I mean, he was the front runner for every one of those jobs and he just wanted to finish the race. So it cost him all these jobs because of the timing.”

Luke Fickell is preparing his undefeated Bearcats to take on No. 1 Alabama in the CFP semifinal. The Cotton Bowl Classic kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on New Year’s Eve.

If College Football’s Coach of the Year can lead Cincinnati to a win over Nick Saban and Heisman-favorite Bryce Young, it would put a bow on the greatest season in school history.

Should the Bearcats move on, either Michigan or Georgia awaits them.