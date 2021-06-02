Kirk Herbstreit Welcomes ESPN’s Newest College Announcer

ESPN’s college sports team officially has a new announcer.

On Tuesday, the Worldwide Leader officially announced the hiring of Brian Custer, who will work as a college basketball and college football announcer. Custer will also serve as a SportsCenter anchor.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining all the dedicated sports professionals at the World Wide Leader,” said Custer. “It’s always been a professional goal to anchor an iconic show like Sportscenter and call games for ESPN. I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

Custer, a Columbus, Ohio native, also received a shoutout from longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

“Congrats Brian! Welcome to the team-Look forward to meeting soon. All the best!” tweeted Herbstreit.

Custer is joining ESPN from Fox Sports, where he worked since 2014. At Fox Sports, Custer covered college football, college basketball and boxing. He has also served as a radio host for SiriusXM NBA.

The veteran announcer will reportedly continue to work with Showtime Championship Boxing as he fulfills his ESPN duties.