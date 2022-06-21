Klay Thompson Dad Trolls Timberwolves: NBA World Reacts

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Klay Thompson's dad thinks the Golden State Warriors should send the Minnesota Timberwolves a championship ring. No seriously.

Thompson's dad took to Twitter on Tuesday with a pretty hilarious tweet.

He points out that the Timberwolves passed over both Klay and Steph Curry in the NBA Draft. To make matters worse, they gave the Warriors Andrew Wiggins, who proved to be a critical piece of Golden State's championship run.

He makes some pretty good points, if we're being honest.

"Ya no the Warriors gotta send a ring to Minesota…Y…Well,they PASSED on Steff and Klay in the draft AND they traded Wiggins to G State…So yeah…Minesota shud get a ring too," he said.

Ouch. It must not be fun being a Minnesota Timberwolves fan.

"Sick to my stomach," one fan responded.

"Leave us alone bruh," a fan tweeted.

At least they have Anthony Edwards, though.

"this a reach but minny should trade towns too and build around edwards," a fan suggested.

Hopefully the Timberwolves can build around Edwards and make some noise in the coming years. The organization needs it.