Details Emerging From Where Klay Thompson Suffered His Injury

Golden State Warrior star Klay Thompson missed the entire 2019-2020 NBA season recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee – suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, it looks like Thompson may have suffered another serious injury before making it back onto the court.

Thompson reportedly suffered a “lower right leg injury” on Wednesday night. While there’s no official word from the team on the severity, there is speculation that it’s considered serious.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN has more details on the injury. Thompson apparently suffered the injury playing against other current and former NBA players in a downtown Los Angeles gym. Thompson reportedly needed help walking out of the gym.

Obviously, this would be a crushing blow to the Warriors’ chances in 2020-2021.

Klay Thompson's lower right leg injury took place while playing against other current and former NBA players in a gym in downtown Los Angeles, sources said. Source said he needed help walking out of the gym. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 19, 2020

Just a few hours later, the Warriors decided to keep the No. 2 overall pick and draft former Memphis star James Wiseman. We’ll see how he fits in with the team – whether or not Thompson is back on the court.

Hopefully, this is just a scare for Thompson and the MRI reveals little damage. If he’s lost for the season, it could be another wash of a year for the Warriors.

We should know more tomorrow after the test results come back.