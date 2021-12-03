Klay Thompson Offers Update On Potential Return Date

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is still a little ways away from returning to the team.

Thompson gave an update on his status on his Instagram page and said that he hopes to be back in a few weeks to a month.

Warriors injured guard Klay Thompson said on IG that he hopes to be back “in the next few weeks. Maybe a month.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 3, 2021

Thompson is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2019 and a torn Achilles last season but head coach Steve Kerr echoed Thompson’s statement on Thursday when he appeared on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon and Ratto” show.

“Now, it’s literally a matter of weeks,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game’s “Damon and Ratto” on Thursday. “So he’s in good spirits, he had a great weekend in Santa Cruz. It’s wonderful to see him happy and playing, but these last few weeks are going to be maybe the hardest time of all because he feels like he is ready to play right now. So he is still anxious to get out there.”

For his career, Thompson has averaged 21.5 points per game, along with 3.8 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game.

The Warriors look to be in no rush to get him back as they’re off to an 18-3 start, which is second in the Western Conference.

However, his return will only make Golden State more dangerous to deal with.