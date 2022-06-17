Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect.

"Strength in Numbers."

During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan.

After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. mocked Thompson and the Warriors.

After last night's NBA title victory over the Boston Celtics, Thompson blasted Jackson for this tweet.

"'Strength in Numbers' is alive and well," Thompson said. "There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'Strength in Numbers' after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much. I can't wait to retweet that thing."

Thompson then went on to call Jackson a "freakin bum" and a "freakin clown."

"You're gonna mock us? You ain't never been there before," he added. "We've been there. We know what it takes.

"... I've got a memory like an elephant. I don't forget."

Thompson and the Warriors took down the Grizzlies with six games in the Western Conference semifinals.