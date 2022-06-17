Klay Thompson's Reaction To Winning NBA Title Going Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Many athletes are left speechless after big-time championship wins like last night's NBA title for the Golden State Warriors.

Not Klay Thompson.

When called up to the mic for his postgame interview at center court, the star shooting guard gave a hilariously goofy reaction to his fourth NBA ring.

"Holy cannoli, this is crazy.” he said.

This reaction is going viral on social media.

This was no doubt an unbelievable moment for Thompson. After all the brutal injury issues and rehab processes he went through over the past few years, he was an integral part in his team's fourth NBA title.

“Well, I had to have my big bro talk me off a ledge a few times,” Thompson said in his postgame interview. “I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t do nothing. I was immobilized. I’m such an athletic person, I love to be mobile. And he would just tell me ‘Patience, patience. It’s going to all pay off.’

“I mean there were some dog days, there’s a lot of tears shed on the bench,” Thompson said. “Steph talked me right, Draymond, just leaned on those guys, Andre [Iguodala]. I’m just thankful to be here, man. This is crazy. I can’t even believe it."

He didn't exactly exhibit the typical "Game 6 Klay" we've come to know, but his presence was certainly felt in this Finals series. He averaged 17.0 points in 38.3 minutes per game, including a 25-point performance in Game 3.