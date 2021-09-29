Kliff Kingsbury Has 2-Word Description Of Matthew Stafford

Kliff Kingsbury and Matthew Stafford have one thing in common so far throughout the 2021 season: some serious offensive success.

The Arizona Cardinals head coach has his team off to a stellar 3-0 start behind 432.3 yards per game (2nd in NFL) and a league-leading 34.3 points per game. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback also has his team off to an unbeaten start, logging 942 yards, nine touchdown and just one interception on a 70.2 competition percentage and a league-leading 82.6 QBR.

On Wednesday, Kingsbury revealed that he’s long been an admirer of the “freak show” that is Stafford — going all the way back to the QB’s Highland Park High School days in Dallas, Texas.

“He is a freak show at that position,” the 42-year-old coach said, per Cardinals insider Darren Urban.

Kingsbury, noting that he watched Rams QB Matthew Stafford back in high school, raved about his arm talent. “He is a freak show at that position.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 29, 2021

In a battle of unbeatens on Sunday, the Cardinals will have a tough task against the Rams in SoFi Stadium. The challenge won’t stop with slowing down Stafford on the offensive end — Kingsbury’s offense will also need to figure out how to crack LA’s stout defensive unit.

The Rams are coming off an impressive win over the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs, holding Tom Brady’s high-powered offense to 24 points. Stafford finished the game with a near-perfect 343-yard, four-touchdown, zero-interception performance.

Sunday’s marquee matchup between two of the league’s remaining undefeated teams will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.