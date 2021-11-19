Kliff Kingsbury Announces Decision On WR DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t have the greatest news on star receiver DeAndre Hopkins during his Friday media session.

Kingsbury announced that Hopkins will be out Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.

Hopkins has missed the last two games with that same injury and will now miss a third because of it.

Arizona has also been without quarterback Kyler Murray and running back Chase Edmonds the last two weeks as the injury bug has come in full force.

Hopkins has been the top receiver in Arizona this season and again will be a huge loss for Sunday’s contest. He has 486 yards and seven touchdowns on 35 receptions while also averaging nearly 14 yards a catch.

The last game he played was on Oct. 28 against the Green Bay Packers. He had 66 yards on two receptions before leaving the game due to that hamstring.

There was some good news lumped in with this bad news, however. Murray is expected to be a game-time decision for the Cardinals after practicing during the week.

Arizona will look to get back on track against Seattle after losing to Carolina last Sunday, 34-10.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.