Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals Had 'No Idea' J.J. Watt Was Retiring

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt shocked more than just the casual fan on Tuesday when he announced he was going to retire from the NFL after this season.

His own head coach spoke to the media on Wednesday about the announcement and said that he had "no idea" that Watt was going to retire.

"We had no idea that was coming but what a tremendous player, person, and an all-time great in this league," Kliff Kingsbury said. "To see him play the way he played the other night and to hear that, I think it's just a special time for him, the organization, and the entire NFL to celebrate him these last couple of weeks."

Watt will wrap up his 12-year NFL career when the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 8.

He's had a tremendous final season as he's racked up 33 tackles (26 solo) along with 9.5 sacks and six passes defended.

He easily could've chosen to come back next season since he's still only 33. However, he made his choice and it's one that he's likely going to stick with.

The next stop for Watt will be Canton when he gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.