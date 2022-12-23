Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, ESPN published a report suggesting that Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury could retire at the end of the season.

"The weight of the past few seasons -- especially this one -- has taken its toll on the 43-year-old Kingsbury to the point that multiple people close to him have openly wondered whether he would walk away after the season..." Fowler and Weinfuss wrote.

His relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray has reportedly soured this season as well. If Kingsbury does decide to walk away from the game, he'll have plenty of time to spend with girlfriend Veronica Bielik.

Earlier this summer the couple moved in together. Better yet, Bielik moved into Kingsbury's house in Arizona.

She often posts photos from the house.

Bielik is a star on social media, with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Will Kingsbury retire?