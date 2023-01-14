Look: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Kliff Kingsbury

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the football world learned what Kliff Kingsbury has planned for his coaching future.

Nothing.

That's right, after being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury has no plans to continue his coaching career right now. According to a report from NFL insider Peter Schrager, NFL teams have reached out to Kingsbury, but he's politely declined.

In fact, Kingsbury is leaving the country altogether. He bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and doesn't plan to coach in the near future.

His girlfriend, Veronica Bielik is already in that neck of the woods. Earlier this week she posted a photo from Cambodia.

There's no doubt Kingsbury plans to join Veronica on her trip in Asia this week.

Bielik is a star on social media, with more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram alone.