Kliff Kingsbury Has Brutally Honest Admission On Team's Struggles

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

When Kliff Kingsbury took over the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, he pledged to bring a high-octane offense that could beat teams in a variety of unique ways. For a time he did, but not recently.

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 at the hands of the rival Seattle Seahawks yesterday due in no small part to offensive struggles. They lost 19-9 in a game where the offense yielded no points after the first drive of the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Kingsbury admitted that the struggles on offense were "new to me." He said that the team would look at how to move forward but said that what he's seen so far isn't good enough.

“We will see how we can move things around personnel-wise and scheme-wise and see how we can get better,” Kingsbury said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s a six-game view and it hasn’t been good enough.”

Kingsbury is certainly right that what the Cardinals have done isn't good enough. The bigger question is whether he is to blame for it right now.

Through six games the Cardinals are averaging 19 points per game - 22nd in the NFL. Their defense isn't much better, allowing 23.7 points per game - also 22nd in the league.

The Cardinals are on the verge of getting a much-needed injection of energy into their receiving corps this week with all-world wideout DeAndre Hopkins returning to the starting lineup.

But the Cardinals need more than a healthy receiving corps to get back on track and above .500 on the season.

Is Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat?