Kliff Kingsbury Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Christian McCaffrey Trade

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury was ruthless when it came to the Christian McCaffrey trade on Monday afternoon.

Last Thursday, the NFL world blew up when the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers agreed to a blockbuster move that would send McCaffrey to the 49ers. In return, the Panthers got second, third, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

When Kingsbury was asked about the move, he said he wasn't worried about it because he knew the 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

That's one way to answer that question, Kliff.

He may have to worry about the McCaffrey trade down the line since the Cardinals have yet to play the 49ers this season. The first matchup is set to take place on Nov. 21, which will be in primetime on Monday night.

Kingsbury will have to make sure that his defense is up to the task of slowing him down heading into that game.