Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning.

Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record.

Even though he was just let go, he's already being rumored for a new position.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, if Sean McVay decides to stay with the Los Angeles Rams, he could look to hire Kingsbury as an assistant.

This is a big "if" after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that McVay might decide to step away from coaching.

Seeing McVay and Kingsbury together would be fascinating, especially since they just coached against each other for the last four seasons.

There's also a chance that Kingsbury could go back to coaching in college since he was the head coach at Texas Tech before taking the same job with the Cardinals.

No matter what, Kingsbury will likely have plenty of options to choose from for his next gig.