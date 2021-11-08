Kliff Kingsbury Offers Monday Update On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals came limping into their week 9 NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But that didn’t stop them from blasting the Niners 31-17.

Not only were the Cards down MVP-candidate Kyler Murray, but All-World receiver DeAndre Hopkins, seven-time pro bowler A.J. Green, and future Hall-of-Famer J.J. Watt.

On Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave an update on his star QB’s status ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, telling reporters “I just don’t have a feel for it yet.”

The third-year coach said he’ll “see how Murray is on Wednesday.”

Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray's status for Sunday against Carolina: "I don't have a feel for it yet."

Despite Murray not taking the snaps behind center, the Cardinals were still able to overwhelm a 49ers team once considered to be Super Bowl contenders.

Running back James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown via a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Conner’s three scores have him tied atop the league lead for touchdowns by skill players with 11.

Along with Arizona’s other offensive stars, running back Chase Edmonds also went down in the first quarter and didn’t return.

McCoy was more than serviceable in his reserve role. The Longhorns legend threw for a highly efficient 22-26 and totaled 249 yards through the air with a touchdown. He also added 23 scramble yards on the ground.

Colt McCoy Appreciation Post: 22/26 (84.6%)

272 Total Yards

119.4 Passer Rating

1 Touchdown Goat McCoy 🐐 pic.twitter.com/c9fY21E7KI — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2021

With the win, Arizona moved to a league-best 8-1 record and completed the season sweep of its divisional rival.

It remains to be seen if this kind of performance by the Cardinals’ backups can be duplicated, but hopefully the team can keep things rolling with its full complement of offensive weapons in the upcoming week.

Including K1.