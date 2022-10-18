Kliff Kingsbury Open To Giving Up Play-Calling: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

To say that the Arizona Cardinals' offense has been underwhelming to start the season would be an understatement.

They've scored 20 or fewer points in three of their first six games and also only rank 16th in total offense.

They're set to get back star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, but it's still up in the air how much his return will help.

If things don't get better, that could lead to a switch of play-callers. Kliff Kingsbury, who's the head coach of the Cardinals, currently calls the plays but did say that he's open to a change in that regard.

“I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win,” Kingsbury said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I’m all for it.”

Some fans are speculating that this move could signal the beginning of the end for Kingsbury's tenure in Arizona.

Don't be surprised if a playcalling change is made after Thursday night's game if the unit continues to struggle.