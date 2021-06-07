Kliff Kingsbury Reacts To What He’s Seen From JJ Watt

For the first time in his 11-year NFL career, JJ Watt will suit up for a team not named the Houston Texans in 2021. And from the looks of things, the three-time defensive player of the year is looking forward to the new opportunity.

Last week, Watt showed up ready to go for the Arizona Cardinals’ voluntary offseason workouts.

According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the veteran’s presence was an overwhelming positive for the team.

“He’s locked in all the time,” Kingsbury said, via Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard. “He’s a team guy. Incredible work ethic. Incredible leadership. It’s been a real joy to see him around the building.”

The addition of Watt in free agency this offseason should help Arizona bolster a defensive unit with room for improvement heading into 2021. With a stronger defense to go along with the Cardinals’ powerful Kyler Murray-led offense, Kingsbury’s squad should be in for an improved season.

Through 16 starts with the Texans last year, the 32-year-old defensive end showed he still has some good seasons left in the tank — logging 52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 2020. While these numbers aren’t quite up to the standards that helped him earn five All-Pro selections, Arizona will hope for a return towards prime Watt this coming season.

Watt’s contract with the Cardinals has him locked in for two seasons through 2022.