Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Spotted With Rumored Girlfriend

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury is taking a big step in his relationship with his girlfriend.

The Arizona Cardinals head coach was spotted with his girlfriend Veronica Bielik as he's getting set to meet her parents.

This report first came from Sideaction.com:

"Kliff and Veronica are living together. She goes back to Poland for brief periods (vacations with her friends) and then she comes back. She was his date to the McVay wedding. The interesting thing and what could be a story is that Kingsbury said “you won’t be able to find me”. Currently Kliff and Veronica are in Croatia. Kingsbury is also meeting her family in Poland for the first time while he is over there.”

Kingsbury has been dating Bielik for over a year now and is likely taking this last vacation with her before he gets really busy.

Training camp is set to start next month and then the season will be there before he knows it.