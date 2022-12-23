Kliff Kingsbury Responds To Report He's Considering Retirement

A recent ESPN report claims that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been "miserable" this season and is considering retirement at the end of the year.

On Friday, Kingsbury was asked if he's seen these reports and if he's really contemplating retirement.

“No, I haven’t seen that,” he said, per team insider Bob McManaman. “But no.”

Kingsbury and the Cardinals are in the midst of a disastrous 2022 season. With Kyler Murray out for the season, the team is 4-10 as it heads into the final stretch of the year.

The Cardinals have dropped six of their last seven games and have yet to string together consecutive wins this season. The organization is also reportedly dealing with some "fractured leadership."

"The poor performance of the team, the fractured leadership structure and the deteriorating relationships mean it would not be a surprise if time was called on the Kingsbury era in Arizona, via either a firing or the coach stepping down in the coming weeks," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Kingsbury and the Cardinals with face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on Christmas Day.