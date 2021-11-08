Kliff Kingsbury Roasted 1 College Football Fan Base After Win

Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders prior to landing the Arizona Cardinals job. It’s clear the former college football head coach still has some Big 12 rivalries inside his heart.

Following Sunday afternoon’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals head coach took a big shot at his old rival, Texas.

Former Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy started for the Cardinals in place of an injured Kyler Murray on Sunday.

Kingsbury said following the win that he was happy for Texas fans, who were able to watch some good football on Sunday, after seeing the Longhorns lose to Iowa State on Saturday.

“Kliff Kingsbury said he’s happy for Texas Longhorns fans that they can enjoy Colt McCoy’s performance today after loss to Iowa State this weekend,” Josh Dubow of the Associated Press tweeted.

Texas lost to Iowa State, 30-7, on Saturday.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, improved to 8-1 on the season with Sunday’s win against the 49ers.