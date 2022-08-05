Kliff Kingsbury Shares The 'Hope' For Kyler Murray

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Monday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tested positive for COVID-19 and has been away from training camp practice ever since.

On Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury provided an update on the recently re-signed QB.

There is "hope" that Murray will be able to return to the field for tomorrow's "Red and White" practice in Glendale.

Earlier this week, Kingsbury said Murray's symptoms were "minor." The young QB was forced to quarantine for five days, opening tomorrow's opportunity for return.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals prior to training camp. The 24-year-old signal caller has some massive expectations to fill as he looks to prove his worth on this market-setting deal.

Murray is the only Cardinals player to test positive for COVID-19 so far in training camp.

Stay tuned for an update on Murray's official practice status on Saturday.