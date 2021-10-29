Kliff Kingsbury Has Telling Admission About WR DeAndre Hopkins

Superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins entered last night’s game against the Green Bay as questionable with a hamstring injury.

After he was cleared to play with a game-time decision though, Nuk looked to be feeling like himself — connecting with Kyler Murray on a 55-yard reception midway through the first quarter.

This play initially looked to be a 61-yard touchdown catch and run, but the score was nullified by an offensive facemask penalty. More importantly, the play resulted in a tweak to Hopkins’ hamstring issue.

The 29-year-old receiver tested his hamstring with sprints on the sideline over the next two quarters. With his helmet and gloves off, it looked as though a return was unlikely.

But, Hopkins eventually returned to the field midway through the third quarter — against the wishes of his head coach.

After the game, Kliff Kingsbury revealed that Hopkins checked himself into the game on multiple occasions despite being told not to.

“We wanted him to stay off the field but he’d just run on,” Kingsbury said. “He wants to play, super competitive and made some plays there, and we just want him to be smart, but he was definitely hurting.”

Upon his return, Hopkins logged just one more catch for 11 yards. But, his presence on the field was invaluable. Arizona averaged 10.9 yards per play with the star wideout on the field and 4.6 yards per play without him, per ESPN.

“He wants to be out there,” Kingsbury said. “He’s competitive as anybody I’ve been around, and he ended up making some plays. But, we also have a lot of games left so we’re trying to be smart with him.”

Hopkins was on the field when Murray threw the game-sealing endzone interception on a target for A.J. Green. Handed their first loss of the season, the Cardinals fell 24-21.

Luckily for Arizona, this week’s early Thursday game will give Hopkins some extra time to recover as the team heads into Week 9.