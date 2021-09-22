The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury’s Comparison To Urban Meyer Is Going Viral

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals yells instructions during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt that the 2019 Arizona Cardinals and the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars share some interesting similarities.

Like Urban Meyer in Jacksonville this year, Kliff Kingsbury was a rookie NFL head coach in 2019. And like Trevor Lawrence, the 2019 Cardinals were led by No. 1 overall rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

When asked what similarities he notices between these two teams, Kingsbury shared a hilarious response.

“Two wildly successful college coaches,” he joked.

From 2013-18, Kingsbury served as the head coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Through his six years with the program, he led his team to a disappointing overall record of 35-40.

Meyer of course enjoyed far more success at the college level. Through 17 years of collegiate coaching, the all-time great logged a 187-32 overall record. His most notable stints came with Florida and Ohio State where he notched three national championship victories.

Through his debut season with the Cardinals in 2019, Kingsbury led his first NFL squad to a 5-10 record. He made marked improvements in his second year, bringing the franchise to an 8-8 finish. To kickoff the 2021 season, the 42-year-old head coach has his team off to a 2-0 start.

Meyer has struggled with his transition to the NFL game so far, starting his professional coaching career at 0-2.

Kingsbury and Meyer will face off in a Week 3 matchup in Jacksonville on Sunday.

