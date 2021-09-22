Kliff Kingsbury’s Comparison To Urban Meyer Is Going Viral

There’s no doubt that the 2019 Arizona Cardinals and the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars share some interesting similarities.

Like Urban Meyer in Jacksonville this year, Kliff Kingsbury was a rookie NFL head coach in 2019. And like Trevor Lawrence, the 2019 Cardinals were led by No. 1 overall rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

When asked what similarities he notices between these two teams, Kingsbury shared a hilarious response.

“Two wildly successful college coaches,” he joked.

Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the parallels between the 2019 Cardinals and 2021 Jaguars, given that there were first-time NFL coaches (Urban Meyer in Jax) and No. 1 overall picks as QBs. Kingsbury deadpanned, "Two wildly successful college coaches." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 22, 2021

From 2013-18, Kingsbury served as the head coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Through his six years with the program, he led his team to a disappointing overall record of 35-40.

Meyer of course enjoyed far more success at the college level. Through 17 years of collegiate coaching, the all-time great logged a 187-32 overall record. His most notable stints came with Florida and Ohio State where he notched three national championship victories.

Through his debut season with the Cardinals in 2019, Kingsbury led his first NFL squad to a 5-10 record. He made marked improvements in his second year, bringing the franchise to an 8-8 finish. To kickoff the 2021 season, the 42-year-old head coach has his team off to a 2-0 start.

Meyer has struggled with his transition to the NFL game so far, starting his professional coaching career at 0-2.

Kingsbury and Meyer will face off in a Week 3 matchup in Jacksonville on Sunday.