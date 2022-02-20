There is reportedly some ongoing drama with the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James’ agency group, Klutch Sports.

Klutch Sports is run by LeBron’s close friend, Rich Paul. The group represents a number of premier NBA players, including LeBron and John Wall.

The Rockets reportedly tried to trade Wall to the Lakers at the NBA’s trade deadline. However, they wanted a first-round pick along with Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles said no, upsetting Klutch Sports.

Klutch Sports is "not happy" with Rob Pelinka, per B/R's @EricPincus The tension reached its peak when Pelinka refused to trade Westbrook and a future first-round pick for John Wall More 👉 https://t.co/2WNjqtTyrs pic.twitter.com/cUlmDtG8wS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2022

From the report:

According to multiple NBA sources, Klutch is not happy with Pelinka. The sentiment has long percolated, but it reached a boil when Pelinka refused to trade Westbrook and a future first-round pick (likely 2027) for Houston Rockets guard and Klutch client John Wall. The move didn’t make sense for the Lakers from a basketball standpoint as a significant upgrade over Westbrook, even though Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last year. Wall hasn’t played this season, with the Rockets focusing on developing younger players. From the Klutch point of view, the Lakers would get their client out of a bad situation in Houston and undo the Westbrook mistake.

It should be a very interesting offseason in Los Angeles…

LeBron/Klutch Sports are the reason they have Westbrook. Lakes are a mess lol https://t.co/AJBGfvCNpe — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 20, 2022

Rob went with LeBron and traded for RW instead of Hield. It was a bad decision. You don’t compound that by then trading Russ + 1st for Wall just cause he with Klutch. Folks wild. — Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 (@LakerCentral365) February 20, 2022

Lebron and rob Pelinka both had to sign off on Russell Westbrook now klutch aka lebron is mad Westbrook and a first wasn’t moved for wall lmao pic.twitter.com/V81qdl9n4v — jw (@the__johnw) February 20, 2022

LeBron forced Pelinka to trade half of the Lakers roster for Russell Westbrook. Now, LeBron and Klutch tried to force Pelinka to trade Westbrook AND a 1st for a washed up John Wall. LeGM is the WORST GM in the NBA. — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) February 20, 2022

The John Wall for Russell Westbrook trade could be revisited this offseason, when both players will have just one year remaining on their contracts.