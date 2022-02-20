The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Klutch Sports Is Not Happy With Lakers: NBA World Reacts

LeBron James and John Wall at the All-Star Game.LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: NBA Players Tristan Thompson, John Wall and Lebron James share a laugh at the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

There is reportedly some ongoing drama with the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James’ agency group, Klutch Sports.

Klutch Sports is run by LeBron’s close friend, Rich Paul. The group represents a number of premier NBA players, including LeBron and John Wall.

The Rockets reportedly tried to trade Wall to the Lakers at the NBA’s trade deadline. However, they wanted a first-round pick along with Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles said no, upsetting Klutch Sports.

From the report:

According to multiple NBA sources, Klutch is not happy with Pelinka. The sentiment has long percolated, but it reached a boil when Pelinka refused to trade Westbrook and a future first-round pick (likely 2027) for Houston Rockets guard and Klutch client John Wall.

The move didn’t make sense for the Lakers from a basketball standpoint as a significant upgrade over Westbrook, even though Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last year. Wall hasn’t played this season, with the Rockets focusing on developing younger players. From the Klutch point of view, the Lakers would get their client out of a bad situation in Houston and undo the Westbrook mistake.

It should be a very interesting offseason in Los Angeles…

The John Wall for Russell Westbrook trade could be revisited this offseason, when both players will have just one year remaining on their contracts.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.