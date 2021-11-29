The Spun

Knicks Announce Decision On Point Guard Kemba Walker

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Kemba Walker #8 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at United Center on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Knicks starting point guard spot has been the elephant in the Madison Square Garden room. On Monday, coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters Kemba Walker will remain on the bench.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news on Twitter.

Walker is out of the rotation “as of right now,” Thibs said. Thibodeau noted he will tighten the rotation going forward but “it would be tough to play three small guards together.”

The Knicks coach also said he has great respect for Kemba and all he’s accomplished in the NBA.

Walker is shooting the ball well enough this season, but the aging point guard‘s arthritic knee becomes more of a problem with each passing year. The explosion that made Walker one of the shiftiest players in the league appears to be waining a bit.

To the former All-Star’s credit he’s been a great teammate, even when he’s on the bench.

The 6-foot-6 Burks filled in for Walker and helped lead the Knicks past Atlanta on the road. Burks dropped 23 in the win, adding seven rebounds and three assists.

Walker’s two-year contract with New York plays him about $9 million annually.

