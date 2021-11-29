Knicks Announce Decision On Point Guard Kemba Walker

The Knicks starting point guard spot has been the elephant in the Madison Square Garden room. On Monday, coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters Kemba Walker will remain on the bench.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news on Twitter.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tells reporters that Kemba Walker is out of the rotation, and Alec Burks will remain the starting point guard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2021

Walker is out of the rotation “as of right now,” Thibs said. Thibodeau noted he will tighten the rotation going forward but “it would be tough to play three small guards together.”

The Knicks coach also said he has great respect for Kemba and all he’s accomplished in the NBA.

Walker is shooting the ball well enough this season, but the aging point guard‘s arthritic knee becomes more of a problem with each passing year. The explosion that made Walker one of the shiftiest players in the league appears to be waining a bit.

To the former All-Star’s credit he’s been a great teammate, even when he’s on the bench.

Giving back to his community 🧡 The Bronx's own @KembaWalker returned home to deliver meals to some @GardenofDreams friends as part of his Thanksgiving efforts. pic.twitter.com/4HnIlIu6jR — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 26, 2021

The 6-foot-6 Burks filled in for Walker and helped lead the Knicks past Atlanta on the road. Burks dropped 23 in the win, adding seven rebounds and three assists.

Walker’s two-year contract with New York plays him about $9 million annually.