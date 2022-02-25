Knicks Announce Derrick Rose Will Undergo “Minor Procedure”

The injury saga for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose continued with some unfortunate news on Friday.

Earlier this afternoon, the team announced that Rose will undergo a “minor procedure” on his right ankle later today. There’s currently no set timeline for his return.

Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 25, 2022

Rose has been out with this ankle issue since December. Earlier this week on Wednesday, the veteran PG went through a full practice with the Knicks, but it appears he may have experienced a setback in his recovery process.

Through 26 games and four starts this season, Rose is averaging 12.0 point and 4.0 assists per game.

This setback is disappointing news for a Knicks team that’s already struggling with a a 25-34 record this season. With Rose out, backup Alec Burks has taken over the starting point guard position.

The Knicks, who’ve lost 13 of their last 16 games, will face off against the Miami Heat tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.