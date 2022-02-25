The Spun

Knicks Announce Derrick Rose Will Undergo “Minor Procedure”

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks runs down the court against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on October 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The injury saga for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose continued with some unfortunate news on Friday.

Earlier this afternoon, the team announced that Rose will undergo a “minor procedure” on his right ankle later today. There’s currently no set timeline for his return.

Rose has been out with this ankle issue since December. Earlier this week on Wednesday, the veteran PG went through a full practice with the Knicks, but it appears he may have experienced a setback in his recovery process.

Through 26 games and four starts this season, Rose is averaging 12.0 point and 4.0 assists per game.

This setback is disappointing news for a Knicks team that’s already struggling with a a 25-34 record this season. With Rose out, backup Alec Burks has taken over the starting point guard position.

The Knicks, who’ve lost 13 of their last 16 games, will face off against the Miami Heat tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

