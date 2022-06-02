Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach.

This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.

Brunson is the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. It just so happens to be that he'll be a free agent this offseason.

Perhaps there's a chance that he could be coached by his dad next season (if he's not re-signed by the Mavs).

Before Brunson (Rick) became a coach, he played in the NBA for nine seasons.

He will take the spot that was once filled by Kenny Payne, who left to be the head coach at Louisville.