Knicks Fans Aren't Happy With The NBA Draft Lottery

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Heading into Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, the New York Knicks had failed to move up in the lottery order for 17 straight seasons.

Make it 18 straight seasons.

After going 37-45 this past season, the Knicks had the 11th best odds in this year's lottery. Sure enough, they landed the No. 11 overall pick.

Things could've been worse. The New York franchise could've dropped below their expected draft order.

That being said, Knicks fans aren't too happy about their continued lottery misfortune.

"The Knicks haven’t move up ONCE in the lottery since 1985. There’s clearly an agenda out there against them because that’s CRAZY to me. That just doesn’t happen," one fan account suggested.

In 2019, the Knicks had the best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick (14%). They were jumped by both the New Orleans Pelicans (6%) and Memphis Grizzlies (6%), who selected Zion Williamson and Ja Morant respectively.

The Knicks had the sixth best odds in 2020 before ultimately landing the No. 8 overall pick.

While they were unable to sneak their way into the top-10 this year, perhaps they can find a diamond in the rough in this year's deep draft class.