Knicks Forward Apologizes For Sexist Postgame Comments

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris has apologized for his sexist postgame remarks following Wednesday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morris was upset with the actions of Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder, who shot a 3-pointer with the game decided in the final minute, sparking a scuffle between the two teams.

“I think dude is just, he plays the game a different way. A lot of female tendencies on the court,” Morris told reporters. “Flopping, throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it at the end of the day.

“When you step back and shoot a 3 and try to rub it in that they’re winning, it’s just unprofessional,” He added. “That’s soft. His game is soft. He’s soft. That’s how he carries [himself]. It’s just very woman-like.”

Morris was criticized heavily on social media for his comments. He quickly apologized.

“I apologize for using the term ‘female tendencies’ I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments,” he tweeted.

Morris, 30, is in his first season with the Knicks. He’s averaging 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds a game for New York.

The Knicks have disappointed yet again this season, falling to 13-36 on the season after Wednesday evening’s loss.