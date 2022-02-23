The Spun

Knicks, Kemba Walker Reach Agreement: NBA World Reacts

A closeup of Kemba Walker.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 06: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts against the Miami Heat during their game at Spectrum Center on March 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After intermittent play and some knee soreness, the New York Knicks and four-time All-Star Kemba Walker have agreed to shut it down.

On Wednesday, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news of the two parties’ agreement to sideline Walker for the rest of the season.

“Walker will be on an expiring contract this summer,” Woj added. “… That’ll offer an opportunity for the Knicks and his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports to work on trade scenarios in the offseason.”

NBA Twitter quickly reacted to the Kemba news.

“So why not just buy him out?” asked Dan Greenberg.

“Good,” said a staff writer at The Strickland. “Signing him didn’t work out. Bite the bullet and move on.”

This experiment, like almost all the Knicks‘ moves last offseason, didn’t quite work out as planned,” tweeted Boardroom’s Shlomo Sprung.

“I take no joy in saying this,” one user said. “But I cannot stress enough that everyone who hated the Kemba trade in the off-season is dumb and does not know ball.”

“So the Knicks just decided that the best way to get Kemba in shape for next season was to shut him down for the last two months of this season,” commented Mason Ginsberg. “No wonder Zion wants to go there.”

“But wait, I thought it was a fine if…Never mind,” tweeted former NBA guard Antonio Daniels.

Walker’s abbreviated season is just the latest in what’s been a disappointing year for the Knicks and their fans.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.