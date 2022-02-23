After intermittent play and some knee soreness, the New York Knicks and four-time All-Star Kemba Walker have agreed to shut it down.

On Wednesday, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news of the two parties’ agreement to sideline Walker for the rest of the season.

Walker will be on an expiring contract this summer and that’ll offer an opportunity for the Knicks and his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports to work on trade scenarios in the offseason. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2022

“Walker will be on an expiring contract this summer,” Woj added. “… That’ll offer an opportunity for the Knicks and his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports to work on trade scenarios in the offseason.”

Walker’s abbreviated season is just the latest in what’s been a disappointing year for the Knicks and their fans.