Knicks Make Notable Trade: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: A general view of the basketball court before fans are admitted to the arena prior to the game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on November 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, rumors of the New York Knicks making a potential trade turned out to be true.

According to a report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading former No. 6 overall pick Nerlens Noel. The Knicks are also sending Alec Burks, several picks and cash to incentivize the Detroit Pistons to accept the trade.

"The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN," Woj reported. "The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson."

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the trade news. Fans know the cleared cap space means one thing: Jalen Brunson.

"The Knicks have their space for Jalen Brunson," one reporter said.

Not everyone loves what the Knicks are giving up to seemingly just make a run at Jalen Brunson.

"I love Jalen Brunson. He’s great and he’ll be an asset wherever he plays. But the knicks doing all this for him is insane. Insane as in multiple people should lose their jobs. So completely unserious," one fan said.

What do you think of the Knicks moves?