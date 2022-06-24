DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks passes the ball to Maxi Kleber #42 of the Dallas Mavericks against the Utah Jazz late in the fourth quarter of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are reportedly preparing a massive free-agency offer for star guard Jalen Brunson.

According to Marc Stein, the Knicks are getting ready to offer the fifth-year guard a four-year, $100 million contract.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Idk how I feel about it, he’s a talented player and only 25 but man I wish we would’ve gave Quick a shot to run some PG during the season to see what we got," one Knicks fan wrote.

"That’s a fair contract. Moving mountains to offer him this fair deal, maybe slight overpay, is still a questionable offseason a strategy," another added.

"So happy I’m not a Knicks fan," another said.

Earlier this week, the idea of Brunson re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks was reported as a basically a "done deal." That being said, the Knicks remain the frontrunner as a potential outside suitor to land the 25-year-old guard.

The Knicks hired Brunson's father, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach earlier this offseason.

Brunson averaged a career-high 16.3 points per game alongside Luka Doncic in his contract season. Whatever contract he signs this offseason, he no doubt earned this payday.

The Knicks made a series of draft-night moves on Thursday night that suggested they're clearing cap space to potentially go after a big-name free agent this offseason.