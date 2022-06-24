Knicks Preparing Massive Offer For Jalen Brunson: NBA World Reacts
The New York Knicks are reportedly preparing a massive free-agency offer for star guard Jalen Brunson.
According to Marc Stein, the Knicks are getting ready to offer the fifth-year guard a four-year, $100 million contract.
The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.
"Idk how I feel about it, he’s a talented player and only 25 but man I wish we would’ve gave Quick a shot to run some PG during the season to see what we got," one Knicks fan wrote.
"That’s a fair contract. Moving mountains to offer him this fair deal, maybe slight overpay, is still a questionable offseason a strategy," another added.
"So happy I’m not a Knicks fan," another said.
Earlier this week, the idea of Brunson re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks was reported as a basically a "done deal." That being said, the Knicks remain the frontrunner as a potential outside suitor to land the 25-year-old guard.
The Knicks hired Brunson's father, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach earlier this offseason.
Brunson averaged a career-high 16.3 points per game alongside Luka Doncic in his contract season. Whatever contract he signs this offseason, he no doubt earned this payday.
The Knicks made a series of draft-night moves on Thursday night that suggested they're clearing cap space to potentially go after a big-name free agent this offseason.