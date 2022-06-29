Knicks Reportedly Eyeing 1 Impending Free Agent After Notable Trade

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: A general view of the court at Madison Square Garden before the Memphis Grizzlies against the New York Knicks on October 29, 2016 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks made a notable trade with the Detroit Pistons.

According to a report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading former No. 6 overall pick Nerlens Noel. The Knicks are also sending Alec Burks, several picks and cash to incentivize the Detroit Pistons to accept the trade.

Wojnarowski suggested the Knicks made the move in an attempt to clear cap space. The team is reportedly expected to make a run at impending free agent Jalen Brunson.

"The Knicks have cleared $30M in salary cap space to offer Dallas' Jalen Brunson in the neighborhood of a max contract," Woj reported. "The unloading of assets and contracts clearly shows the Knicks' confidence that they can secure Brunson once free agency opens on Thursday."

During the 2021-22 NBA season, Brunson set career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals with the Dallas Mavericks.

When Luka Doncic went down with an injury, Brunson helped carry the team with several impressive playoff performances. That clearly caught the eye of the Knicks, who seem willing to offer the former Villanova star a handsome payday.