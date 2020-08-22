Video: Insane Knockout On Uppercut In Heavyweight Bout Tonight

Knockouts don’t get much more powerful than the one dealt by heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin on Saturday evening.

The 40-year-old Russian boxer knocked out Dillian Whyte in the fifth round of their bout on Saturday. With the knockout, Povetkin captured the Interim WBC heavyweight world title.

Boxing Scene had some details on what went down in the fight leading up to the knockout:

Whyte had the edge in the early rounds, making Povetkin miss and then digging hard to the body. During their trades in the fourth round, Povetkin went down from a left hook. It was more of a flash, with Whyte taking his time and boxing. Then he dropped Povetkin for a second time with an uppercut. In the next round, the fifth, Povetkin knocked Whyte out cold with a huge left uppercut. Whyte fell down and out, with the referee quickly waving off the fight.

DAZN shared video of the knockout on Twitter. It doesn’t get much more jaw-dropping than this:

My jaw hurts from just watching that.

Povetkin improved to 36-2-1, 25 KOs with the knockout, while Whyte dropped to 27-2, 18 KOs with the loss.

Povetkin been throwing left hook body from the start he dressed that up nicely and turned into left uppercut great shot . Heavyweight boxing just wow 🥊💥 — Joe Gallagher (@JoeG) August 22, 2020

Hopefully Whyte is feeling OK following that uppercut punch. Knockouts don’t get much more violent than that.