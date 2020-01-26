The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Confirms Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna Was Also Killed In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch an NBA game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was confirmed to have been one of the five people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has a horrific update on the situation.

Wojnarowski has confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the passengers on the helicopter. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Wojnarowski also reports that the helicopter was heading to a travel basketball game and that another parent and player were aboard. Their names have yet to be released.

TMZ reports that Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was not aboard the helicopter.

Tributes for Bryant have been pouring in on social media. Some players have been seen crying on the court as they try to warm up for their games.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star, won five league titles – all with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s regarded as one of the best players to ever play the game.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryant’s family and friends. It’s an absolutely gut-wrenching day for the NBA community.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]