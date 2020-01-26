Sunday afternoon, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was confirmed to have been one of the five people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has a horrific update on the situation.

Wojnarowski has confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the passengers on the helicopter. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Wojnarowski also reports that the helicopter was heading to a travel basketball game and that another parent and player were aboard. Their names have yet to be released.

TMZ reports that Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was not aboard the helicopter.

#BREAKING: Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash https://t.co/1n7U8bvqhI — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Tributes for Bryant have been pouring in on social media. Some players have been seen crying on the court as they try to warm up for their games.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star, won five league titles – all with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s regarded as one of the best players to ever play the game.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryant’s family and friends. It’s an absolutely gut-wrenching day for the NBA community.