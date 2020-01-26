Tragedy struck the basketball community this afternoon, as Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were reportedly on their way to a basketball tournament. Another player and her parent were reportedly killed in the crash.

The sports world is understandably shaken by this news.

Bryant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever had. His impact on the sport will be felt forever. So, too, will his efforts to grow the game.

The former Lakers star became a major ambassador for women’s basketball. An 2018 clip of Kobe discussing his daughter’s game to Jimmy Kimmel has gone viral on social media.

“The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me and say, ‘hey you’ve got to have a boy, you and (Vanessa Bryant) have to have a boy, somebody to carry on the tradition, the legacy.”

“She’s like, hey, I got this. Don’t need no boy for that. I got this.”

This clip is as beautiful as it is heartbreaking. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QP493J7JaT — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 26, 2020

Watching that clip now, following today’s tragic news, is absolutely devastating.

Our thoughts remain with the Bryant family and friends. May Kobe and Gianna and the other victims rest in peace.