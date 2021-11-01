One of Kobe Bryant’s previous investments has reportedly paid off in a massive way.

Monday morning, Coca-Cola bought full control of the sports drink company, Bodyarmor, in a $5.6 billion deal. Coke had purchased a 15 percent stake in the company in 2018, becoming its second biggest shareholder. Now, it’s taken full control of the company.

CNBC had more details:

The deal for the remaining 85% of Bodyarmor isn’t entirely unexpected. Coke first said in February that it intended to buy a controlling interest in Bodyarmor later this year in a pre-acquisition filing with the Federal Trade Commission. Owning Bodyarmor helps Coke gain market share in the sports drink category, although PepsiCo’s Gatorade is far and away the market leader with roughly 70% market share. By touting itself as a healthier sports drink, Bodyarmor has surpassed Coke’s Powerade to become the second-largest player in the category. According to Coke, the sports drink brand’s retail sales this year are expected to be more than $1.4 billion, up about 50% this year.

One of the biggest shareholders in Bodyarmor is Kobe Bryant’s estate. He reportedly invested in the company in 2013.

According to reports, the Bryant family will receive about $400 million following the sale.

Coca-Cola is officially buying full control of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, valuing the sports drink brand at $8 billion, per @WSJ. Kobe Bryant's 2014 investment: $6 million. Its worth now? Roughly $400 million, inherited by his family. pic.twitter.com/dvI8Yl6OKD — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 1, 2021

Bryant, who made hundreds of millions of dollars on the court, was just as savvy off of it. He made several notable investments over the years, but none have paid off in as big of a way as Bodyarmor.

This is a massive win for the Bryant family, who will receive the earnings from the sale.

Monday’s news was announced at 8:24 a.m. in honor of Bryant.

JUST IN: @DrinkBODYARMOR announces sale to Coca-Cola at a valuation of $8 Billion. Announcement released at 8:24 AM ET as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Bryant bought 10% of company in 2014 for $6M. After dilution, his family will receive about $400M. https://t.co/EqSaRoeVRG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2021

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020. The legendary NBA star had four daughters with his wife, Vanessa Bryant.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Bryant family.