Kobe Bryant Jersey Could Make History: NBA Fans React

Kobe Bryant's rookie jersey is set to fetch a lot of money during an auction.

According to a report from Reuters, Bryant's jersey could fetch up to $5 million.

Bryant wore the jersey 25 years ago when he was making his debut in the NBA playoffs for the Los Angeles Lakers. He entered the league as a teenager and over the course of his career became one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

The SCP Auctions confirmed on Wednesday that this could set a record for a game-worn jersey.

"In SCP's opinion, this spectacular specimen from the legendary Laker's rookie campaign could set a new price record for a game-worn basketball jersey," a statement read.

It didn't take long for a couple of NBA fans to weigh in on this news.

The jersey has reportedly been authenticated. Some fans are skeptical, though.

There will surely be a lot of interest in this one.

There's been a lot of Kobe Bryant apparel hitting the market since his tragic passing. Not everyone is happy with how it's been handled, though.

Bryant played in the NBA for 20 years before he passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020.